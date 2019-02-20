Officials are investigating a fire they say was intentionally set at a vacant property in Davenport on Tuesday night.
Davenport Fire crews were dispatched to the 900 block of West Second Street shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Smoke was coming from the rear of the building, where the door was on fire, according to a news release.
Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris said in the release that while the property is vacant, it appeared someone had been living in it.
The structure received minor damage, and no injuries were reported.
No other information was released Wednesday.