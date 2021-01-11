Davenport fire under investigation

A Sunday night fire in Davenport is being investigated by fire officials.

Davenport firefighters were called at 11:45 p.m., Sunday, to the 2300 block of W. Lombard St. to a report of a structure fire, according to a news release from the Davenport Fire Department.

Upon arrival firefighters found a vehicle on fire inside the side garage of the home.

All occupants had safely exited the home.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

Fire damage was contained to the garage and vehicle inside. There was smoke damage inside the home.

Family members on the scene assisted the homeowner and provided temporary living assistance.

No injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

