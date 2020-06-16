Davenport firefighters are responding to an explosion at Antonella's II
Davenport firefighters are responding to an explosion at Antonella's II

Explosion at Antonella's II

Davenport firefighters are responding to an explosion at Antonella's II at the Freight House in downtown Davenport.

 KEVIN SCHMIDT

Davenport Fire Department has responded to an explosion at Antonella’s II in the Freighthouse.

A cook was injured after an incident with the pizza oven.

This story will be updated.

