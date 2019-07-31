Davenport firefighters quickly knocked out a fire in the back portion of the old Warren & Co. packaging plant at 1730 Rockingham Road on Wednesday.
District Fire Chief Neil Gainey said the blaze was called in at 5:10 p.m. by a passerby.
The fire was confined to the back area of the old plant that is being torn down. Thick black smoke caused by the burning of roofing material seemed to engulf the area for a while, but Davenport firefighters quickly had the fire under control and took care of all hot spots.
The businesses that occupy the front of the old building, Kickin Kolor paint store and Convict Customz, did not receive any damage from the fire. There were no injuries.
Rockingham Road in that area was temporarily shut down.
A cause had not been determined late Wednesday.