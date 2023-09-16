A fire in a commercial building in downtown Davenport Friday evening is under investigation.
A press release from the Davenport Fire Department said firefighters responded around 9:25 p.m. Friday to the 300 block of Brady Street, which is the block north of 3rd Street.
When the first unit arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof of the building. The fire was under control in 30 minutes, the release said, but significantly more work was required to fully extinguish it as the fire was in multiple layers of roofing material.
Firefighters helped the occupants of the businesses in the building out and there were no civilian or firefighter injuries, the release said.
A total of 16 personnel with five apparatuses responded.
Davenport Fire Department receives training on the SIMIA truck
A team of firefighters go through a simulated training on the SIMIA truck at the Davenport Fire Department, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Davenport.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
The Simulation in Motion - Iowa (SIMIA) truck sits in the parking lot at the Davenport Fire Department, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Davenport.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
A University of Iowa employee monitors one of the simulated trainings on the SIMIA truck at the Davenport Fire Department, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Davenport. The employee talked to the participants through a microphone and played the part of the victim.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
Captain Ryan Stremlow listens to a simulated victim's breathing on the SIMIA truck at the Davenport Fire Department, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Davenport.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
Captain Ryan Stremlow practices a medical procedure on the SIMIA truck at the Davenport Fire Department, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Davenport. Stremlow and his team go through what to do when a person suffers a heat stroke
ELIZABETH PRUITT
A team of firefighters place an oxygen mask on a simulated victim on the SIMIA truck at the Davenport Fire Department, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Davenport.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
From left, Captain Ryan Stremlow, Zach Streit and engineer Ron Wilson place cold packs on the simulated victim on the SIMIA truck at the Davenport Fire Department, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Davenport. The truck featured two simulations that could potentially happen during RAGBRAI.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
A team of firefighters place a neck brace on a simulation victim on the SIMIA truck at the Davenport Fire Department, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Davenport. In this simulation, the team tends to a vehicle vs bicycle victim.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
