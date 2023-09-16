A fire in a commercial building in downtown Davenport Friday evening is under investigation.

A press release from the Davenport Fire Department said firefighters responded around 9:25 p.m. Friday to the 300 block of Brady Street, which is the block north of 3rd Street.

When the first unit arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof of the building. The fire was under control in 30 minutes, the release said, but significantly more work was required to fully extinguish it as the fire was in multiple layers of roofing material.

Firefighters helped the occupants of the businesses in the building out and there were no civilian or firefighter injuries, the release said.

A total of 16 personnel with five apparatuses responded.

