Davenport firefighters honor two civilians, 10 police officers, who saved 4 teens from fire

Meanwhile, English deployed a second ladder on the west side of the home to help the girls' brother climb out a separate second-story window, Carlsten said.

No one else was inside the home at the time. All four young adults were treated on scene by emergency medical personnel, and none were taken to a hospital, Carlsten said.

"The efforts of all of these police officers and members of our community prevented a potential tragedy," he said. 'These individuals we are recognizing this evening put the need of others first. They worked as a coordinated teams to overcome some unique and unprecedented challenges. And some of their actions were heroic."

City officials played a video recorded message from two of the girls rescued from the house, who are now attending the University of Iowa.

"We wanted to thank you for your bravery and for being there to make sure we got out of there safely," one of the girls said. "Today, we are both healthy and just beginning our college careers."

"Both of our families and extremely grateful and so relieved," the other girl said. "Congratulations on your achievement. And, we both agree that it is very well-deserved."