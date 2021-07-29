Davenport firefighters investigate fire at Heritage apartment building

Davenport firefighters are investigating a fire that occurred late Wednesday at the Heritage apartment building, 501 E. 3rd St.

Officials said a fire was reported at 10:25 p.m. on the third floor and the sprinkler system was activated. Firefighters cleared the building of smoke.

The first three floors were evacuated, and the Red Cross was called in to take care of several residents who were unable to return to their apartments.

Fire Marshal Jim Morris is leading the investigation into the fire. No injuries were reported, although several people on oxygen were checked out by paramedics with Medic EMS.

This is a developing story.

