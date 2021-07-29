 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport firefighters investigate fire at Heritage apartment building
0 Comments
topical

Davenport firefighters investigate fire at Heritage apartment building

  • Updated
  • 0
first responder-dav fire trucks 002.JPG

Davenport firefighters are investigating a fire that occurred late Wednesday at the Heritage apartment building, 501 E. 3rd St.

Officials said a fire was reported at 10:25 p.m. on the third floor and the sprinkler system was activated. Firefighters cleared the building of smoke.

The first three floors were evacuated, and the Red Cross was called in to take care of several residents who were unable to return to their apartments.

Fire Marshal Jim Morris is leading the investigation into the fire. No injuries were reported, although several people on oxygen were checked out by paramedics with Medic EMS.

This is a developing story.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News