Davenport firefighters investigate fire at home

Davenport firefighters are investigating a fire at a home at 2119 W. 4th St. It broke out at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport District Fire Chief Neil Gainey said.

One person was treated on the scene by paramedics with MEDIC EMS for smoke and then released.

Gainey said the fire was in the home’s attic. There had been some flames, but firefighters knocked the fire down quickly and then checked for hotspots behind walls in the attic.

The house is a 1 1/2-story single-family home with a full basement built in 1900, according the Scott County Assessor’s electronic records.

Neither the cause of the fire nor a damage estimate was available late Tuesday.

