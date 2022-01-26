 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport firefighters respond to early morning house fire in brutally cold conditions
  • Updated
Davenport firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2400 block of East 51st Street early Wednesday morning in brutally cold conditions. 

Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of a second-floor window.

Information on the fire was not immediately available at the scene. A reporter was advised the Davenport Fire Department would be issuing a news release later Wednesday.

Fire crews arrived at about 1:45 a.m. and were still on scene as of 3:30 a.m.

Temperatures at the time in Davenport were 5 degrees below zero with wind chill values as low as 15 below zero.

This story will be updated.

