Davenport firefighters respond to early morning house fire in brutally cold conditions

Davenport firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2400 block of East 51st Street early Wednesday morning in brutally cold conditions.
Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of a second-floor window.
Information on the fire was not immediately available at the scene. A reporter was advised the Davenport Fire Department would be issuing a news release later Wednesday.
Fire crews arrived at about 1:45 a.m. and were still on scene as of 3:30 a.m.
Temperatures at the time in Davenport were 5 degrees below zero with wind chill values as low as 15 below zero.
