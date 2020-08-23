 Skip to main content
Davenport firefighters work house fire on Dixwell Street
  • Updated
Fire damaged a Dixwell Street home Sunday morning.

Davenport firefighters responded to a call to 2131 Dixwell St., Davenport, at 10:11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

According to Davenport District Chief Joe Smith, the fire started in the back room. Two cats and a dog were rescued. No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

According to Scott County tax assessor records, the deed holder on the two-bedroom home is Sara and William Blink, and Antwaun Henderson has held a contract on it since 2019.

