Davenport firefighters work house fire on Dixwell Street

Fire damaged a Dixwell Street home Sunday morning.
Davenport firefighters responded to a call to 2131 Dixwell St., Davenport, at 10:11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.
According to Davenport District Chief Joe Smith, the fire started in the back room. Two cats and a dog were rescued. No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.
According to Scott County tax assessor records, the deed holder on the two-bedroom home is Sara and William Blink, and Antwaun Henderson has held a contract on it since 2019.
