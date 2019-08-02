Davenport alderman Rick Dunn, 1st Ward, has announced he will be seeking a fourth term.
First elected to the council in 2013, Dunn said his focus has been to improve the Rockingham Road corridor, with improvements to roadways and infrastructure that would attract new business to the city’s west end.
“We have seen many successes in Davenport’s First Ward, including major road improvements on Rockingham, Telegraph and Lincoln,” Dunn said in a news release issued Friday.
“We continue to benefit from increased focus and investment in street and sewer infrastructure, but there is more work to do,” he said.
Dunn said if he is elected to another term he will continue to push for changes that revitalize neighborhoods and support the economy.
“It is vital more work continues on the I-280 and West Locust Street Development Plan, as well as the Rockingham Corridor Development Plan,” Dunn said.
As a member of the Storm Water Advisory Committee and the Mayor’s Flood Task Force, Dunn said the city needs to take a “fair and thoughtful look at policies and procedures for living with and adapting to extreme water events.”
The city primary election is Oct. 8, while the election is Nov. 5.