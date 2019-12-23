Davenport flooding made the Democratic debate stage

Yang said, “We should obviously be paying to relocate Americans away from places that are hit by climate change. We're already doing it. We relocated a town in Louisiana that became uninhabitable because the sea levels rose. And we know that town is not alone. That's playing out in coastal areas around the country.

“The question is, do you leave that town on its own to fend for itself?” he asked. “Or do you come together as a country and say, we need to protect our people from climate change? Part of my plan is literally called ‘move people to higher ground,’ because that's what we need to do. And that's literal and figurative.”

Tom Steyer, billionaire businessman and activist, did not directly answer the question. “I am hoping that we, in fact, will do what I'm suggesting, which is declare a state of emergency on day one of my presidency,” he said.