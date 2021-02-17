Davenport food distribution site moving to Credit Island

Due to the overwhelming response, Davenport's Farmers to Families Food Box distribution will relocate to Credit Island on Friday from the Florian Keene parking lot at Modern Woodmen Park in order to facilitate a more efficient drive-thru pick-up.

The family-sized boxes include a healthy balance of protein, produce, and dairy items that will be distributed beginning at 11 a.m. each Friday at Credit Island until supplies run out, according to Davenport city officials.

All in need are welcome and there is no pre-approval or verification required. Those wishing to receive food boxes should enter Credit Island off of River Drive and follow markings/signage.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Farmers to Families Food Box program was announced in 2020 by the USDA as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

As of last week, the organization had distributed nearly 20,000 boxes of food, free-of-charge, to thousands of local families suffering the economic fall-out of the COVID-19 pandemic and in need of supplemental food assistance.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.