Davenport garage destroyed by early-morning fire Monday, July 4, 2022

Fire destroyed a garage early Monday morning on the alley in the 2100 block between West 3rd and 4th streets in Davenport.
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — An Orion woman filed a two-count lawsuit Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court against her former employer, Hammond-Henry …
This time no one was hurt when a motorcyclist eluded Bettendorf Police by riding over I-74 walking path into Moline.
A Davenport man has been charged with pimping after police found text messages with four women discussing prices and times for sexual acts on …
Two teens suffered gunshot wounds in separate shooting incidents occurring 12 minutes apart late Monday, Davenport police said.
Mike Wendt is said to have interfered with a worker, whose phone was smashed in the altercation.
The Scott County Attorney's Office has announced its decision in an officer-involved death. Jason James Morales died after a June 8 encounter with a Davenport police officer investigating a suspicious person report.
A 20-year-old Davenport man serving a term on probation for three convictions has been arrested by Bettendorf Police in connection with an arm…
Police say the 2-month-old's father battered and shook her to death.
A change in the Iowa state code that allows for the use of All Terrain Vehicles and Ultra Terrain Vehicles on a limited number of roadways in …
The Rock Island County Coroner has released the name of a man who died early Saturday at the hospital after being shot outside a Rock Island home.
