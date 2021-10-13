Davenport gets closer to flood plan; citizens don't want a flood wall

In public-input meetings on Davenport's flood-fighting plans, a majority of citizens said they do not want the city to build a flood wall on the riverfront.

Early next month, the city council is to take receipt of a "road map" that will include more than 40 flood-mitigation projects for the downtown and its 9 miles of riverfront. Earthen berms, permanent pumping stations and major storm-sewer repairs are among the tools the city is likely to employ in its efforts to reduce the severity of damage wrought by increasingly frequent Mississippi River floods.

But the council is sensitive to the fact that most respondents giving input on flood mitigation say, despite the flood of 2019, they still don't want a flood wall disrupting downtown views of the river.

At a council work session this week, aldermen were brought up to speed on what is expected of next month's presentation by the city's flood-mitigation consultants at H.R. Green. The Cedar-Rapids-based firm is supplying engineering and design plans for the city.

A final presentation is expected on Nov. 9, and the council may vote on adopting the plan the next day, Nov. 10. While no action was taken, Alderman Judith Lee, 8th Ward, asked Tuesday that the council be given more time to review H.R. Green's recommendations before a vote is taken.