Davenport Guard unit set to deploy, send-off ceremony scheduled

Seventy-five soldiers from the Iowa National Guard in Davenport will deploy in support of Operation Spartan Shield in the U.S. Central Command area of operations.

The soldiers are from Headquarters and Headquarters Company and Company B, First of the 171st Aviation Regiment with the Iowa National Guard in Davenport.

U.S. Central Command encompasses 27 countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

A modified community send-off ceremony will be held at 2 p.m., Feb. 12. Due to ongoing COVID-19-related public health concerns, the send-off ceremony is not open to the public. The ceremony will be live-streamed on the Iowa National Guard Facebook page @IowaNationalGuard, according to a news release from the Guard.

The Iowa National Guard is experiencing an increase in deployments as many of its units come into their “mission year” as part of the U.S. Army’s current force generation cycle.

Their primary mission will be to conduct aviation sustainment operations such as refueling and maintenance in support of U.S. and coalition forces.