Kenny Shimmin, 54, slept in an elevator Sunday night to stay warm.
On Wednesday, he stayed warm and rested at Harvest Bible Chapel, 3800 E. 53rd St., Davenport, where doors opened Tuesday people without a home and people seeking a warm place to stay.
In the chapel gymnasium, where he was surrounded by a buffet of food, Shimmin enjoyed a doughnut.
“I had my foot partially amputated back in November,” he said.
He was in a Trinity warming room when a hospital employee told him that anyone who needs a place to stay until the weather breaks was welcome at the church.
Shimmin rode to the church with a member of the congregation. There he joined dozens of other Quad-Citians in need of a reprieve from the bone-chilling cold that swept across the region this week.
“I was in the right place at the right time,” he said. Had he not been able to stay at Harvest Bible Chapel, “I would have tried to go stand in Walmart,” he said.
Originally from Kewanee, Ill., Shimmin joined the Army out of high school and became a combat engineer soldier. He worked various manufacturing jobs for a time, he said, but ended up missing work because of his foot.
He was hospitalized for 2 ½ months, he said, and wasn’t able to go check out apartments. Now the Veterans Administration has ensured he has a place to stay at Christian Care in Rock Island.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, vehicle after vehicle pulled up to Harvest Bible Chapel to donate food, clothing and bedding, with all items stored in rooms where volunteers sorted what began to resemble a big-box store.
The Rev. Grady Adkins, executive pastor at Harvest Bible Chapel, thanked everyone he met.
“When the community sees a disaster, it’s amazing how they come together,” he said.
The initiative began Monday when he spoke with a community liaison from Trinity who attends the church. “He asked if we would be willing to set up warming centers here. I knew we needed to do this,” Adkins said.
He pulled four members of the congregation together, and they began to strategize about logistics.
They wrote a list of business to call and received an overwhelming response, he said: Sam's Club, Costco, Hy-Vee, River Bend Foodbank, Bettendorf Christian Church and dozens of individuals began to provide food. Volunteers signed up for shifts around the clock.
At noon Friday, the makeshift shelter will close, but not before ensuring people will have a place to stay, with the help of Humility Homes and Services, Christian Care, Kings Harvest, One Eighty, Family Resources and other organizations.
Adkins knows all about logistics and disasters. An Army veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, he was stationed in Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina.
“I knew this was something we could do. Just because something’s difficult, doesn’t mean the need isn't there," he said. ‘You have to take a step of faith and trust that God will help you through it.”
Enterprise Rent-A-Car gave the church a deal on a 15-passenger van until the end of the week.
All leftover food, clothing and supplies will be distributed to non-profit organizations that help those who need a place to stay.
Among those in need are Bridget Bennett, her husband Ted, a recovering addict, and their daughter Lexus, along with her beloved gecko Sparta.
The Bennetts, from St. Louis, moved to the Quad-Cities to be closer to his family. A landlord, Bridget Bennett said, wouldn’t allow them to stay as guests, so they've been sleeping in the family truck.
A host family at the church has been helping them out, she said, but she's not sure where they will go Friday.
“This church is such a great place. They’re the definition of Christian. When you walk into someplace and you feel like you’re at home and feel safe — this is the place.”
She has attended worship at the church and as well as a women’s Bible study.
Volunteer Glenda Ziolkowski, of Davenport, worked with her daughter Abigail, 14, and Elizabeth, 12, to create hygiene bags with donations that will be sent along with those leaving the shelter on Friday.
Ziolkowski’s husband Cory, who works third shift at Deere & Co., was among the volunteers who spent the night Tuesday at the church.
“It’s humbling to be a part of this,” Adkins said. “It makes me proud to be a Christian."