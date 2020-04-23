Davenport has 2 rehabbed homes for sale under Urban Homestead program

Two recently rehabbed, 100-year-old homes are for sale by the city of Davenport under its Urban Homestead program. They have all-new kitchens and baths, luxury vinyl flooring and the look of brand-new.
The Urban Homestead program is a federally funded initiative in which the city acquires needy properties, fixes them up, and sells them. Between 1990 and 2019, 119 people/families have become homeowners through the program, Heather Johnson, community development resources manager for the city's Community Planning and Economic Development department, said.
The two houses currently for sale cost $403,000 to renovate, which is more than they will sell for. But the purpose of the program is not to make money. It is to revitalize neighborhoods by improving housing stock and encouraging stability through ownership by working families, Letty Goslowsky, revitalization supervisor for the Community Planning & Economic Development department, said.
Both homes were sold to the city by the same person, a woman whose mother owned several rental properties, one of which was located across the street from one of the city's 2019 Urban Homestead houses.
"One of our rehab specialists contacted her when he saw the house (across the street) was for sale," Johnson said in an email. "She liked the idea of the program and agreed to sell both of them to the city for use as urban homesteads."
Applications to buy the homes are being accepted through Thursday, April 30.
For an application, go online to davenportiowa.com. Find "departments" and search under that for Community Planning & Economic Development. Then click on "Urban Homestead."
Or, call 563-326-7765 and ask for an application to be mailed to you. When complete, mail to City Hall, Community Planning & Economic Development, 226 W. 4th St., Davenport, IA 52801
Eligible applicants will be contacted to schedule a home viewing. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person open house opportunities beforehand.
Here's are the particulars:
• 1619 W. Pleasant St. This is a two-story, 1,502-square-foot-home with three bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It has vinyl siding, is air-conditioned and has a parking slab. Rehab cost $207,000.
Schools are Madison, Smart and Central.
The price is $140,000, which would mean monthly payments of $790.25 with a 30-year loan at 3% interest. A buyer must had a minimum income of $32,000. If a buyer cannot get conventional financing, such will be available through the Urban Homestead program.
• 1412 W. 14th St. This is a two-story, 1,399-square-foot-home with three bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It has vinyl siding, is air-conditioned and has a detached, two-car garage. Rehab cost $196,000.
Schools are Jefferson, Williams and Central.
The price is $138,700 which would mean monthly payments of $784.76 with a 30-year loan at 3% interest. A buyer must have a minimum income of $32,000. If a buyer cannot get conventional financing, such will be available through the Urban Homestead program.
