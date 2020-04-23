Davenport has 2 rehabbed homes for sale under Urban Homestead program

"One of our rehab specialists contacted her when he saw the house (across the street) was for sale," Johnson said in an email. "She liked the idea of the program and agreed to sell both of them to the city for use as urban homesteads."

Applications to buy the homes are being accepted through Thursday, April 30.

For an application, go online to davenportiowa.com. Find "departments" and search under that for Community Planning & Economic Development. Then click on "Urban Homestead."

Or, call 563-326-7765 and ask for an application to be mailed to you. When complete, mail to City Hall, Community Planning & Economic Development, 226 W. 4th St., Davenport, IA 52801

Eligible applicants will be contacted to schedule a home viewing. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person open house opportunities beforehand.

Here's are the particulars:

• 1619 W. Pleasant St. This is a two-story, 1,502-square-foot-home with three bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It has vinyl siding, is air-conditioned and has a parking slab. Rehab cost $207,000.

Schools are Madison, Smart and Central.