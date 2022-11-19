Davenport has new data on speed humps

Woah there.

Davenport city staff have new data on speed humps installed last year on 31st and 32nd Streets with a goal to reduce speeds and cut-through traffic in a residential neighborhood.

The results? A city study found that the speed humps reduced speeds, especially at the segment of 31st Street between Eastern Avenue and Spring Street. There, average speeds fell from 27.4 miles per hour to 19.4 miles per hour after the humps were installed.

The city built 10 speed humps on the two streets last fall, costing the city $53,780. Speed humps are areas of pavement raised 3-4 inches high and 12-14 feet wide. Often accompanied by pavement markings and signs to alert motorists, they're typically used to deter cut-through traffic on low-volume residential streets with a maximum posted speed limit of 30 mph, according to the National Association of City Transportation Officials.

The speed humps force drivers to reduce speed by inducing shocks and vibrations to the vehicle passing over it at higher speeds. City staff said they are less jarring to drivers than speed bumps.

Schadt said the police department and city bus services did not see any changes to their operations with the speed humps installed. However, fire response times were about 18% slower, Schadt said.

Where to put them next?

City staff presented the city council with recommended criteria to consider as the city decides which streets need traffic calming measures.

That criteria scores residential streets, with points earned from average speeds exceeding the speed limit, high volume of cars, proximity to a local school or park, frequent crash history, having a bike route or school zone, and being designated a cut-through street.

The recommendations put a minimum of 500 vehicles per day and a maximum limit of 5,000 vehicles per day. Davenport city engineer Brian Schadt emphasized that thoroughfares such as Locust Street wouldn't qualify for speed humps.

Recent speed studies that raised a score over the proposed minimum of 20 points included:

36th Street – Pacific Street to Division Street: 32.0 Points

33rd Street – Kimberly Downs to Eastern Avenue: 25.4 Points

Middle Road - Broadlawn Avenue to City Limits: 23.6 Points

7th Street – Division Street to Marquette Street: 22.8 Points

Funding for speed humps would come out of the capital improvement budget, the same funds used for fixing roads. Aldermen expressed support for funding traffic calming projects in upcoming budgets as long as it balanced with continuing to fix existing infrastructure.

"Fixing streets in the priority," Matson said.

At-Large Alderman Kyle Gripp said he supports funding traffic calming measures — including engineering other than speed humps because it's important to neighborhoods.

"We've been very heavy on enforcement and education and very light on the engineering," Gripp said. "And now we've got engineering tools to put in our toolbox to help us when we have a traffic issue."