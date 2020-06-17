Davenport Hilltop organizations look for mural artists

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Hilltop Campus Village is in search of an artist to design and paint botanical murals on selected exterior walls along the Harrison Street corridor in Davenport.

Artists are invited to submit proposals for the project, which is part of the “Greening of the Corridor” initiative aimed to make Harrison Street more attractive and inviting to residents, merchants and visitors, according to a news release.

The Hilltop Business Association, which is partnering with the Hilltop Campus Village for the effort, will award $500 to the artist with the winning proposal once the work is completed.

“This is something we have been wanting to do for a few years now,” said Kelly Wallace, with the Hilltop Business Association, in the release.

“Now, existing property owners have given permission to help make it a reality, and we are pleased to partner with the Hilltop Campus Village on it.”

In the release, Hilltop Campus Village Executive Director Scott Tunnicliff said the design committee has been scouting potential mural locations for some time, “asking owners for permission and exploring thematic concepts.