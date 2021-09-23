Davenport holds final Party in the Park of 2021

Davenport held its final Party in the Park of 2021 on Thursday at Junge Park, 3250 Western Ave..
The city hosted seven parties this year at different parks around the city so people could come out and enjoy food and fun as well as meet with their city leaders to discuss any concerns they had.
There was food and activities for the children as well as a host of city and community organizations with stands set up to answer any questions people had or assist them with a concern.
The groups attending Thursday’s event at Junge included the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, Community Health Care, Davenport Public Library, Girl Scouts of the Mississippi Valley, Peace in Our Community, as well as officers with the Davenport Police Department and Davenport Fire Department.