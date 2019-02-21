Try 1 month for 99¢
Davenport fire 1

This Davenport home at 515 E. 7th St. was damaged by fire Thursday night. No one was home at the time of the fire that was reported at 8:25 p.m. No injuries were reported. 

 Thomas Geyer tgeyer@qctimes.com

Davenport firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire in a home at 515 E. 7th St. Thursday night.

The fire was called in by a citizen at 8:25 p.m.

Davenport Fire Department District Chief Mike Ryan said that when firefighters arrived on the scene flames were shooting out of the windows of an upstairs bedroom located on northeast corner of the home.

The two-story, single-family frame home was built in 1880, according to the Scott County Assessor’s website.

The fire was quickly extinguished. No one was at home at the time of the fire, Ryan said, and no one was injured.

Gas and electricity were cut from the home, he added, and they were still trying to find the occupants of the house to let them know the house cannot be occupied.

According to the Scott County Assessor’s electronic records, the home is owned by Greg and Shelley Bastian of Davenport.

A damage estimate had not been calculated late Thursday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags