Davenport firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire in a home at 515 E. 7th St. Thursday night.
The fire was called in by a citizen at 8:25 p.m.
Davenport Fire Department District Chief Mike Ryan said that when firefighters arrived on the scene flames were shooting out of the windows of an upstairs bedroom located on northeast corner of the home.
The two-story, single-family frame home was built in 1880, according to the Scott County Assessor’s website.
The fire was quickly extinguished. No one was at home at the time of the fire, Ryan said, and no one was injured.
Gas and electricity were cut from the home, he added, and they were still trying to find the occupants of the house to let them know the house cannot be occupied.
According to the Scott County Assessor’s electronic records, the home is owned by Greg and Shelley Bastian of Davenport.
A damage estimate had not been calculated late Thursday.