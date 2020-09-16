Davenport hopes to provide additional assistance to low-income renters

"It seems as if a landlord, a property owner, may say to a tenant, 'Hey, you're behind in rent. You need to get that fixed in the next three days,'" Berger said. "They don't have to go through a full-on eviction to feel like they need to move."

Another $275,000 in mortgage assistance would be available for property owners that have missed two or more mortgage payments and would provide up to three months of mortgage payments going forward, up to $3,000. Applicants must show that they were in good standing with the lender as of March 1 and also meet income guidelines.

City officials, though, may hold off of offering assistance until the start of next year, Berger said, due to a ban on foreclosures for homes backed by the Federal Housing Administration through the end of the year.

"There hasn't been as much of need for that from what the state of Iowa has seen," he said. "We'd like to get the program through the state approval process. Then, as that need becomes more great, perhaps in January, we may launch that program. ... It seems like launching the rental assistance program right now is a good idea, even though the eviction moratorium is still in effect, because I think people are being displaced."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.