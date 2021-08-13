Davenport hosts workshops on getting a job with the city

The city of Davenport, in conjunction with the NAACP and LULAC, is hosting a series of applicant workshops.
Attendees will learn the types of employment opportunities the City of Davenport offers, where to find current job openings, how to apply, typical qualifications required for positions, and a typical hiring and testing process overview.
The workshops will be held at:
• LULAC, 4224 Ricker Hill Road, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Monday, August 16.
• Council Chambers, City Hall, 226 W. 4th St., from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21.
