DAVENPORT — Jason Platt has been drawn to illustration and books since he was a child.
Now, the self-employed 45-year-old artist, actor, director and playwright has reached the pinnacle of his profession — his first graphic novel, “Middle School Misadventures,” is being published nationally April 9 by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, a division of Hachette Book Group.
The 232-page novel features characters originally established in Platt's online comic “Mister & Me,” which he started when his son, Wyeth, whose nickname was Mister, was 5.
In the comic strips, he's perpetually 5 and named Newell — as is the protagonist in the middle-school book. The real Wyeth is named after the artist N.C. Wyeth, whose first name was Newell, and is now a 6-foot-4 sophomore at Davenport Central High School.
“A month ago, I got the actual copies — three paperbacks and two hardbacks, and showed them to my son when I opened the box. It was really amazing,” Platt said Wednesday. “He loved it. What's kind of nice, there are little Easter eggs in the book that only he would get.”
The graphic novel will be stocked by libraries and schools nationwide, and the author is excited it will be sold at school book fairs.
“That one idea just thrills me,” said Platt, a Taylor Ridge native. “When I was kid, when the book fair came to school, it was like a vacation in school hours. Going to the gymnasium, seeing this setup for all the books, knowing kids will see my books — that is so great to think about.”
Geared to children 8 to 12 years of age, the book also will be available through various retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Books-A-Million, and Walmart.
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers began publishing books for children in 1926. The company is the first and only publishing division to have won the Caldecott Medal — the annual award for the most distinguished American picture book for children — three years in a row.
“Middle School Misadventures” is described as: “Ferris Bueller meets 'Calvin and Hobbes' in this hilarious and embarrassing middle-school caper that asks the important questions – like how long can one kid vamp before he embarrasses himself in front of his whole school?”
Newell is always getting into trouble — whether it's for showing up tardy for most of the year, or mocking his teachers while authoritarian Mr. Todd is standing right behind him, according to a synopsis. When disaster strikes and Newell finds himself on track to summer school, he's given one last-minute option to get out of it — participating in the upcoming Talent Show. The only problem is that he doesn't technically have a talent to show.
“It's the type of book that can be enjoyed by boys and girls,” Platt said. “Any kids can relate to it.”
“It was great to build up the story, not be confined to four panels at a time,” he said of doing a full-color graphic novel versus a comic. “It's like going from a sitcom to a full-length movie. A sitcom you have to hit laughs almost all the time, but with a movie, you get to set up the laughs over time.
"With my theater background — acting, directing and writing — I really got to appreciate those things that I've learned all those years, (like) how to set up a scene.”
“It's so cool; it's almost like storyboarding your movie,” Platt said. “You think outside the box. Sometimes when you go into a new scene, I'm taking my camera. What's the best shot; what do I need to convey? How to make it fun and interesting, and visually make sense?”
“I'm like the director, writer, all the actors, the costumer, cinematographer, trying to set up a shot,” he said.
A graduate of the Savannah (Ga.) College of Art and Design with a degree in illustration, Platt in 2015 was accepted by unanimous vote into the National Cartoonists Society. His work has been featured by the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, and he's contracted for a second graphic novel in the series with Little, Brown, to be released this time next year. Platt envisions a “Misadventures” series of eight books or more.
“I'd love to go on whatever journey they'd like to go on,” he said of the publisher.