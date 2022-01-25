Davenport is taking down hundreds of dead trees on Credit Island

More than 200 trees have been cut down at Credit Island Park in Davenport.
A triple threat — disease, the record flood of 2019, and the derecho of 2020 — wrought a path of destruction throughout the city-owned park off W. River Drive. At least 100 more trees are on the city's removal list.
City workers, including forestry and street crews, are felling the dead trees. Outside tree-removal companies currently are difficult to come by, said Public Works Director Nicole Gleason.
"We did not go back out for bid, knowing we would have additional resources as streets crews transitioned from the construction season to winter-maintenance activities," she said Tuesday. "Staff have focused on the areas of greatest need, including around playgrounds, shelters, roadways, near the lagoon/old warming shack and along the causeway."
They will return in warmer weather and with proper equipment to remove the felled trees, large branches and other debris that now blanket areas of the 450-acre park. Remaining stumps will be ground below the surface grade, Gleason said.
Some park users have been alarmed by the number of mature, dead trees that populate much of the park. The emerald ash borer has been a contributor, but the park also has been under floodwaters for extended periods of time. Weakened by the floods and disease, the derecho delivered a final blow.
One frequent visitor to Credit Island, Richard Wells, of Davenport, said in October that he had been concerned for months that someone would be injured by falling branches or toppling trees.
"It's really a disaster, and it's a shame," he said last fall. "It will be expensive to remove them, no doubt, but the expense of lawsuits could be great, too."
But the shortage of available outside tree crews has meant the city has had to apply its own resources to the removal as crews become available. The process began about a year ago, Gleason said, and there's much more work to do.
"Around 110 remain marked," she said of the red X marks that are painted on trees that are yet to be taken out. "... there are still more beyond that that will need to be assessed in the long term."