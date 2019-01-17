The Davenport Public Works Department has declared a snow emergency from 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, through 6 p.m. Saturday, based on the National Weather Service forecast for several inches of snow.
Parking on posted snow routes is prohibited when a snow emergency is in effect, according to a news release from Jennifer Nahra, spokesperson for the city. Vehicles parked on posted snow routes will be ticketed and may be towed.
Residents and visitors may park free in any of the city’s three parking ramps beginning at 5 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday.
Roads will be slick at times.
“What we have out right now is a winter storm watch for Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon,” said Tim Gross, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport. Meteorologists will consider the latest forecast models to determine whether to update the watch to a warning, he said.
Total accumulation will be from five to seven inches, he said. “What’s different about this system than the previous is there’s going to be wind with this, with drier and fluffy snow. There will be drifting,” he said.