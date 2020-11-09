Davenport kicks off public survey as part of flood study

"To protect current and future downtown investment, the city should balance the implementation of its ongoing flood mitigation study with its broader goal of creating a playful and connected destination at the river’s edge," according to the Downtown Davenport Partnership. "A resilient riverfront can serve both needs," through "thoughtful design" such as berms, wetlands and nature trails that will "foster new economic activity and attract investment downtown."

DDP Executive Director Kyle Carter said Monday it's important Quad-Cities residents, businesses and other stakeholders provide their feedback to give city officials and the consultant a balanced perspective.

"It’s important for the general public to make sure the city hears how balanced the needs really are through all this … a balance of protection and activity on the riverfront is really important and they need to hear that perspective," Carter said. "Businesses are looking to have a long-term solution that provides the infrastructure necessary for us to keep growing … and still have a playful and active riverfront."

The survey closes Nov. 23, and is available at www.davenportiowa.com/floodstudy. All input provided is anonymous, according to a city press release.