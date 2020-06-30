Davenport landlord faces federal lawsuit for sexual harassment of tenant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Davenport landlord is facing a sexual harassment lawsuit filed Monday by the U.S. Department of Justice for the Southern District of Iowa.

The lawsuit alleges that Juan Goitia, the sole owner of 908 Bridge Cooperative, an Iowa corporation formed in 2011 that owns at least nine multi-family rental properties in Davenport, sexually harassed a female tenant from March 2018 through August 2018 when she canceled her lease and moved.

According to the suit filed in U.S. District Court, Davenport, in March of 2018, the victim signed a lease with 908 Bridge Cooperative to rent a unit.

The victim paid the first two months’ rent, a security deposit and a pet deposit when she signed the lease.

From March through July 2018, Goitia is alleged to have offered the victim massages, making unwelcome comments of a sexual nature as well as asking about her sexual experiences with her boyfriend; propositioning the victim, including asking her if she had ever thought of “having something on the side;” and repeatedly knocking on the victim’s door late at night or entering her apartment without permission or justification, even when she was in the shower, and reaching under the victim’s skirt and touching her.