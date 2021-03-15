Davenport launches second round of funding for small businesses hurt by COVID-19

The city of Davenport on Monday launched another round of funding to assist small businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.
This time around, Davenport has expanded assistance to eligible micro-enterprises with five employees or less that have struggled with financial losses due to the pandemic.
Applications opened Monday, March 15 for forgivable loans of up to $5,000 to $20,000 per business, depending on the size of the business and number of employees.
To date, the city has awarded more than $500,000 in financial assistance through federal COVID-19-relief funding received by the city to 31 small businesses.
"Polished surely would have been facing closure had we not received that money," Tricia Collins, owner and stylist at Polished Hair Lounge QC, said in a city of Davenport social media post about the small-business grant program.
Davenport received approximately $900,000 in federal block grant funding provided under the CARES Act to provide forgivable loans of up to $20,000 to qualified Davenport small businesses with 50 full-time equivalent employees or fewer negatively affected by COVID-19 in an effort to retain jobs and stabilize the local economy.
The city anticipates providing an estimated $350,000 in additional assistance to Davenport small businesses under CARES Act money received.
Eligible expenses covered under the Small Business and MicroEnterprise Resiliency Projects include assistance for mortgage or rent payments, utility costs, employee salaries or wages, and operational expenses such as inventory.
The maximum forgivable loan is estimated to be $20,000 per business for the Small Business Resiliency Project and $5,000 per business for the MicroEnterprise Resiliency Project.
To qualify:
- All applicants must be in good standing with all local taxes, licenses and permitting and cannot be recipients of reimbursement or funding from any other local, state, or federal relief programs for the same items the business is applying for reimbursement under the city assistance program
- Must have been operating in Davenport as of March 31, 2020
- Have a maximum of 50 full-time equivalent employees for the small-business assistance program and a maximum of five employee, including all owners, for the Micro-enterprise assistance program
- Small business can be located in the 100 year flood plain, but must have or obtain flood content insurance in the amount of $20,000 for the life of the forgivable loan (approximately four months). Micro-enterprise business cannot be located within the 100 year floodplain or floodway.
- Must provide documentation showing the business was negatively affected by COVID-19
For more information, email ed@davenportiowa.com, call 563.326.7765 or visit https://bit.ly/3qRMC1t to download an application and review frequently asked questions about the assistance program.
The project will remain open until the funds are exhausted, according to the city. Applicants can email their application to ed@davenportiowa.com or mail to:
City of Davenport
Economic Development
226 W 4th St
Davenport, IA 52801