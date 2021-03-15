Davenport launches second round of funding for small businesses hurt by COVID-19

The city of Davenport on Monday launched another round of funding to assist small businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

This time around, Davenport has expanded assistance to eligible micro-enterprises with five employees or less that have struggled with financial losses due to the pandemic.

Applications opened Monday, March 15 for forgivable loans of up to $5,000 to $20,000 per business, depending on the size of the business and number of employees.

To date, the city has awarded more than $500,000 in financial assistance through federal COVID-19-relief funding received by the city to 31 small businesses.

"Polished surely would have been facing closure had we not received that money," Tricia Collins, owner and stylist at Polished Hair Lounge QC, said in a city of Davenport social media post about the small-business grant program.