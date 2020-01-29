Davenport leaders divided over presidential candidates

“If I’ve learned anything about being on council, it’s where the actual task of governing is: Governing happens in the middle,” Condon said. “That’s why Amy resonates with me this time around. I’d be thrilled with any one of the candidates. But I appreciate the pragmatic candor that Amy has given us about what it’s going to be like for the next president.”

Meginnis, Ward 3, stewed over the decision for months. She’s now “leaning heavily” toward Klobuchar, impressed by the 59-year-old Minnesotan’s keynote at Saturday’s Scott County Democrats gala.

“This is a decision that comes from my heart,” Meginnis said. “I don’t know if she’ll make it past the caucuses. But that’s part of living in Iowa. You get to look at everybody. There were people who dropped out who were exceptional. But you get to be there at the beginning and think about not who’s electable but who speaks to your heart.”