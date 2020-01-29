Davenport leaders divided over presidential candidates

With days until the caucuses, Iowa Democrats remain divided over a field more crowded than a farm before harvest. A democratic socialist? A smiley captain of the old guard? A folksy senator who likes to tell jokes?
“There are fantastic people to choose from,” said Davenport Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, Ward 3. “They’re saying smart things with good plans, with passion, for things I believe in.”
The Davenport City Council is a non-partisan body focused more on potholes and drinking water than politics in Washington. But this year, several council members are planning to caucus for Democrats. Some backed a candidate months ago. Others remain undecided.
Their years-long journey through from indecision to endorsement captures the intra-party confusion felt nationwide, as a diverse coalition with divergent visions for the country struggles to anoint a standard-bearer who can take on the incumbent president.
For Patrick Peacock, Ward 7’s newly elected alderman, Iowa’s first-in-nation status is a special civic duty.
Peacock shopped candidates for a year, becoming a fixture at campaign events for “every last one” of the two-dozen-or-so candidates who stumped in the Quad-Cities.
After extensive research into the candidates, their policies and staff, Peacock endorsed U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren over the weekend, introducing the 70-year-old Massachusetts firebrand at her Davenport town hall on Sunday.
For Peacock, a retired Army officer, the “bottom line” was authenticity. “I was an infantry soldier. I was the guy fighting in Afghanistan, the guy fighting in Iraq,” he said. “Elizabeth, too, is a fighter. I think that’s why I gravitate to her … We need someone who will fight. Nothing against other Democrats, but the days of kumbaya and ‘let’s all just get along’ are over.”
Experience in the trenches of public service helped other council members evaluate candidates.
J.J. Condon, alderman at-large, said he relishes in the “honor and a privilege we have as Iowans to be first in the nation.” Condon was undecided for months before settling on U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar.
“If I’ve learned anything about being on council, it’s where the actual task of governing is: Governing happens in the middle,” Condon said. “That’s why Amy resonates with me this time around. I’d be thrilled with any one of the candidates. But I appreciate the pragmatic candor that Amy has given us about what it’s going to be like for the next president.”
You have free articles remaining.
Meginnis, Ward 3, stewed over the decision for months. She’s now “leaning heavily” toward Klobuchar, impressed by the 59-year-old Minnesotan’s keynote at Saturday’s Scott County Democrats gala.
“This is a decision that comes from my heart,” Meginnis said. “I don’t know if she’ll make it past the caucuses. But that’s part of living in Iowa. You get to look at everybody. There were people who dropped out who were exceptional. But you get to be there at the beginning and think about not who’s electable but who speaks to your heart.”
Mayor Mike Matson, who served over a decade on council, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in December. Matson has stumped for the 77-year-old frontrunner alongside former U.S. Sec. of State John Kerry, another Biden backer.
“With so much on the line in this election, now is the time to nominate a leader with experience on the world stage,” Matson, a former Army ranger, said in his endorsement. “Joe Biden is the only candidate in this race who has the experience and stature to walk into the Oval Office and be ready to lead on Day One."
Maria Dickmann, Ward 2 alderwoman, signed a letter in 2015 urging Warren to run for president. Now a presidential candidate, Warren has won Dickmann’s support.
“Based on my research on the candidates, I will caucus for Warren,” Dickmann said, adding she’s not affiliated with the local Democratic party.
Even as they emphasize the importance of caucusing, some local leaders don’t want partisan divisions to overshadow their non-partisan municipal work.
Judith Lee, Ward 8’s newly elected alderwoman, declined to share whom she’ll caucus for, explaining she doesn’t want the caucuses to distract from her business on council.
Lee encouraged Iowans to caucus on Feb. 3.
But first, they’ll have to make up their minds.
“At this point, you ought to have a pretty good idea of who you’re going to caucus for,” Lee said. “We’ve had an awful lot of people visit the Quad-Cities. It’s an honor.”
Or as Peacock put it: "First-in-the-nation gives us a front-row seat to all the presidential candidates. We should take advantage of that."
Want to know how the Democratic presidential candidates feel about the most important issues?
Want to know how the Democratic presidential candidates feel about the most important issues? We have you covered. Check out our Countdown to the Caucus stories.
Support for public education measures runs rampant through the expansive Democratic presidential primary field.
Iowa Democrats regularly list the environment as one of their top voting issues.
Three mass shootings within a week of each other — at a festival in California, a Walmart in Texas, and a bar in Ohio — thrust gun control law…
Foreign policy was not one of the most pressing issues on the minds of Iowa Democrats throughout most of the past year.
By many metrics, the economy is strong both nationally and in Iowa. The stock market is doing well, and in Iowa unemployment is low — 2.6% in …
The questions of whether immigrants living in the U.S. illegally should be afforded a pathway to citizenship, and whether families crossing th…
Health care was a driving issue in the 2018 election, which saw Democrats make significant gains in Iowa and across the country.
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.