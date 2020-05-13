Davenport leaders OK sidewalk dining downtown

Alderman At-Large Kyle Gripp said he introduced the three ordinances in anticipation of Reynolds opening up more businesses and wanted to eliminate as much red-tape as possible to get local establishments going quickly and to expand their capacity.

According to Reynolds' new mandates restaurants can open with 50 percent capacity inside.

Gripp said that many urban businesses and restaurants have parking lots they can use to expand their capacity, but many businesses and restaurants in the three SSMIDs do not have the luxury.

“We have a process currently but we didn’t want to bog down our businesses with another list of permits,” Gripp said. “Using the SSMIDs we can get this approved very quickly so that people can wait and eat inside, or they can take their food and eat outside, or they can take their food and go home.

“If it’s 80 degrees and sunny you can sit outside and have a cup of coffee or a glass of wine,” he said.

Gripp said that he has been working with Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, and they have identified four places that can be used, with two being public — K-Square Plaza on East 3rd Street between Duck City Bistro and the Davenport RiverCenter, and Skybridge Plaza.