Davenport leaders OK sidewalk dining downtown

Davenport aldermen passed three ordinances during Wednesday’s City Council meeting that will allow businesses in three neighborhoods the use of public sidewalks from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
The use of the sidewalks will allow restaurants to increase their capacity.
The ordinances take effect Friday in accordance with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' new mandate for opening up the state.
Aldermen voted 9-1 for each of the measures with 8th Ward Alderman Judith Lee voting no to all three.
Lee said the ordinances already were covered under city code 12.36, which deals with sidewalk obstructions and encroachments. There is an application process and a $10 fee associated with the process.
Seventh Ward Alderman Patrick Peacock was concerned the city was not opening businesses in the right way, but he ultimately supported the measures.
Alderman Ray Ambrose, 4th Ward, said he feels it is time to get Davenport’s businesses “back on track and we can’t wait. Let’s not be too heavy-handed.
“We have to do everything in our power to get our economy back up so I don’t think this should be the only thing,” Ambrose said.
The city’s three self-supporting municipal improvement districts, or SSMIDs, are in the downtown, Village of East Davenport, and the Hilltop Campus Village.
Alderman At-Large Kyle Gripp said he introduced the three ordinances in anticipation of Reynolds opening up more businesses and wanted to eliminate as much red-tape as possible to get local establishments going quickly and to expand their capacity.
According to Reynolds' new mandates restaurants can open with 50 percent capacity inside.
Gripp said that many urban businesses and restaurants have parking lots they can use to expand their capacity, but many businesses and restaurants in the three SSMIDs do not have the luxury.
“We have a process currently but we didn’t want to bog down our businesses with another list of permits,” Gripp said. “Using the SSMIDs we can get this approved very quickly so that people can wait and eat inside, or they can take their food and eat outside, or they can take their food and go home.
“If it’s 80 degrees and sunny you can sit outside and have a cup of coffee or a glass of wine,” he said.
Gripp said that he has been working with Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, and they have identified four places that can be used, with two being public — K-Square Plaza on East 3rd Street between Duck City Bistro and the Davenport RiverCenter, and Skybridge Plaza.
“The Downtown Partnership is willing to clean those spaces twice a day and we’re going to provide garbage down there,” Gripp said.
Gripp added that he hopes people think that, “these are cool features and would like them to become permanent,” as an added bonus to visiting the downtown.
City Administrator Corri Spiegel said nothing will be done haphazardly and that the Americans with Disabilities Act will be followed and the Davenport Fire Marshal approving capacity and egress plans.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, aldermen approved two new members to the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, Michael Guster and Ethelene Boyd.
