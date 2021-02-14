Davenport led the Quad-Cities banning discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation

In response, Mayor Phil Yerington wrote that those opposed to the addition of sexual preference to Davenport's civil rights ordinance must never have read it.

"In no way will it mandate that schools, churches and workplaces change their operational rules in any fashion," he wrote. "The amendment doesn't ask you to believe or condone the gay lifestyle. It just asks for fairness — the same protection from discrimination that is supposed to be enjoyed by every American citizen.

"What I've come to realize these past six weeks is that this issue ... is about hate, pure and simple. It's about fear and intolerance.

"Throughout the discussion of this issue, I've been saved and condemned. I've been preached at and preached to. I've been prayed for, and prayed against.

"I've been lectured, educated, insulted, threatened, intimidated, harassed and I'm not sure there hasn't been a spell or two placed upon me! My answering machine is full nightly. I can't read my e-mail fast enough.

"There are those who have suggested that my supporting this amendment, or failing to veto it, will cost me any chance of re-election in 2001. Even though I don't plan that far ahead, my response is, 'So be it.'"