Davenport library hosts 4 talks

The Davenport public library is offering online talks this week on finding your ancestors in old newspapers, safe use of medicine, wild edibles and Sauk warrior Black Hawk:

• 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, Anne Thomas of the Scott County Iowa Genealogical Society will present websites, libraries, historical societies and other sources for finding newspaper articles about your ancestors. This presentation will be posted on the library's YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/Be399zjilcs .

• 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, there will be a discussion on safe medication practices, including the importance of following directions for both prescription and over-the-counter medications, how to dispose of medications safely, how to store medicines properly and how to avoid the misuse of medication. There also will be information on what questions you should ask your doctor, pharmacist and insurance providers.