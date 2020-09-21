Davenport library offers free Wi-Fi in roving OWL van

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parents or anyone struggling to help children with homework during these times of remote learning can get help themselves from the Davenport Public Library and the OWL (Outreach Wheeled Library) van that is roaming neighborhoods.

The van offers free Wi-Fi and is staffed. Here are its locations on various days during September and October:

Mondays: Fejervary Park, 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Centennial Park, 3-4 p.m.

Tuesdays: Goose Creek Park, 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Jackson Elementary, 4-6 p.m.

Wednesdays: Sunderbruch Park, 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Emeis Park, 3-4 p.m.

Thursdays: Eastern Ave Park, 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Slattery Park, 3-4 p.m.

Saturdays: Sunderbruch Park, 9-10 a.m., Emeis Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Eastern Avenue, 1:30–2:30 p.m. and Madison Elementary, 3-4 p.m.

More days and times will be added in the future.

For more information visit davenportlibrary.com or call 563-326-7832.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.