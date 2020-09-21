 Skip to main content
Davenport library offers free Wi-Fi in roving OWL van
  • Updated
Parents or anyone struggling to help children with homework during these times of remote learning can get help themselves from the Davenport Public Library and the OWL (Outreach Wheeled Library) van that is roaming neighborhoods.

The van offers free Wi-Fi and is staffed. Here are its locations on various days during September and October:

Mondays: Fejervary Park, 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Centennial Park, 3-4 p.m.

Tuesdays: Goose Creek Park, 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Jackson Elementary, 4-6 p.m.

Wednesdays: Sunderbruch Park, 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Emeis Park, 3-4 p.m.

Thursdays: Eastern Ave Park, 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Slattery Park, 3-4 p.m.

Saturdays: Sunderbruch Park, 9-10 a.m., Emeis Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Eastern Avenue, 1:30–2:30 p.m. and Madison Elementary, 3-4 p.m.

More days and times will be added in the future.

For more information visit davenportlibrary.com or call 563-326-7832.

