Davenport library to celebrate Iowa's anniversary of statehood
Davenport library to celebrate Iowa's anniversary of statehood

The Davenport Public Library will host a celebration for Iowa’s 175th anniversary of statehood from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Main Street branch.

 FILE PHOTO

The Davenport Public Library will host a celebration for Iowa’s 175th anniversary of statehood from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.

It will be at the Main branch, 321 Main St., Davenport, with a focus on local businesses and local history.

Food from Davenport businesses such as Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie, Cookies and Dreams, Chocolate Manor and Chill Ice Cream, and others will be provided.

Hy-Vee employees will do a demonstration on creating a charcuterie board using local products.

Local musicians Soultru and Poor Bill will play live music, and there will also be origami and coloring crafts for kids.

This event makes it debut this year as an early celebration of Iowa’s 175th anniversary of statehood, which is in December.

“We really wanted to try and do something special,” said Kathryn Kunkle, one of the organizers of the event. “It’s going to be super fun.”

There will be information about pieces in the library’s collections that highlight the histories of Davenport and Iowa as well as informational posters about them.

It's free to attend. Kunkle asked people to register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/iowa175-tickets-159023793447 beforehand, if possible, but walk-ins are welcome. 

“We’re taking Iowa history and tying it all into a super fun event,” she said.

