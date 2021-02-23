 Skip to main content
Davenport litter cleanup is March 20
topical

Riverfront trash

When the snow melts, trash will become apparent. That is why the city of Davenport is seeking volunteers for a Corridor Cleanup, including streets and streams, from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, March 20.

“Litter hurts our waterways and our community’s image," event coordinator Robin Dunn, said. "It doesn’t matter how it got there, but it does matter that we keep it off of the road and out of our creeks."

For more information and to register, go to davenportiowa.com/cc

Those registered by March 15 will receive an Xstream Cleanup T-shirt in recognition of their efforts.

Gloves will be provided; social distancing is encouraged.

