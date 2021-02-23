Davenport litter cleanup is March 20

The city of Davenport is seeking volunteers for a Corridor Cleanup, including streets and streams, from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, March 20.
“Litter hurts our waterways and our community’s image," event coordinator Robin Dunn, said. "It doesn’t matter how it got there, but it does matter that we keep it off of the road and out of our creeks."
For more information and to register, go to davenportiowa.com/cc
Those registered by March 15 will receive an Xstream Cleanup T-shirt in recognition of their efforts.
Gloves will be provided; social distancing is encouraged.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Alma Gaul
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today