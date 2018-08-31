CLIVE, Iowa — Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a Quad-City convenience store won a prize of $25,000 a year for life Thursday in the Lucky for Life game.
It is Iowa’s fifth big winner in the game that debuted in January 2016.
The Davenport ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Lucky Ball in Thursday night’s drawing to win the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life.
The lucky ticket was purchased at the Kwik Shop, 3624 W. Locust St. in Davenport.
Lucky for Life is a $2 game with drawings twice a week, at 9:38 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. The game’s top two prize levels are described as “lasting as long as you do,” meaning that they are truly for life. The minimum guaranteed payout for those two prize levels is 20 years, and there is a lump-sum option for players who would prefer that rather than lifetime annuity payments.
The winning numbers in Thursday night’s Lucky for Life drawing were: 16-20-32-40-46 and Lucky Ball 10. Kwik Shop will receive a $500 bonus from the lottery for selling the winning ticket at one of its stores.
The odds of winning Lucky for Life’s top prize are about 1 in 30.8 million, as compared to odds of about 1 in 292.2 million of winning the Powerball jackpot; and odds of about 1 in 302.6 million of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.
The top two prize levels in Lucky for Life must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. If the winner or winners of the Davenport ticket have questions before coming forward to claim the prize, they are invited to call the lottery at 515-725-7900. Players in Lucky for Life have up to 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes won in Iowa.