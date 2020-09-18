Davenport main library gearing up for $1.6M renovation. Here's what's in store

Such work spaces -- where people can gather to create, invent and learn using 3D printers, software, electronics, craft and hardware supplies, and tools -- have become increasing popular as part of a national push to drive innovation in manufacturing, engineering, industrial design, hardware technology and education.

A new service desk in a new location will allow staff to better serve patrons, Groskopf said.

The city of Davenport will contribute $250,000 toward the project, with another $180,000 pledged by the library foundation from money raised through investments, book sales and other funds. Remaining funding for the project will come from reserve funds generated by a tax levy approved by voters to enhance public library services, Groskopf said.

Outfitting the new makerspace, however, will require additional fundraising.

"In April or May, we were hoping to really ramp up the capital campaign, but then the pandemic hit so we scaled back the project," Groskopf said. "And (we) will continue to fundraise for things we’d like include in that, like a 3-D printer -- some of those additional amenities. Eventually, we’ll want to finish the furnishings, and more interactive features for the children’s area is certainly something we’d be looking at doing as well."