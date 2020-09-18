Davenport main library gearing up for $1.6M renovation. Here's what's in store

Davenport city officials say they're gearing up for what could turn out to be the largest interior renovation to the city's historic downtown library.
City Council members this week discussed and are poised to approve plans and specifications to begin soliciting bids for an estimated $1.6 million renovation to the Davenport Public Library's downtown branch.
Built in 1968, the Main Library needs an update to meet the research and media needs of today’s patrons, said library director Amy Groskopf.
"To my knowledge, it’s the largest renovation in the library’s history," Groskopf said. "We really haven't done much to the Main Library in terms of changing some of those interior spaces almost since 1968, when the building opened. So we're excited to be able to do that."
FRIENDS of the Davenport Public Library raised a little more than $830,000 through private donations and a 2 1/2-year capital campaign to breathe new life into the two-story facility and transform the library into an inviting community destination with all the amenities of a modern media center, Groskopf said.
The project includes: creation of individual study rooms, a new first floor public meeting room, a more defined children’s area, a new teen space, improved public computer area, and a new flex space that can be used as a makerspace area for programming.
Such work spaces -- where people can gather to create, invent and learn using 3D printers, software, electronics, craft and hardware supplies, and tools -- have become increasing popular as part of a national push to drive innovation in manufacturing, engineering, industrial design, hardware technology and education.
A new service desk in a new location will allow staff to better serve patrons, Groskopf said.
The city of Davenport will contribute $250,000 toward the project, with another $180,000 pledged by the library foundation from money raised through investments, book sales and other funds. Remaining funding for the project will come from reserve funds generated by a tax levy approved by voters to enhance public library services, Groskopf said.
Outfitting the new makerspace, however, will require additional fundraising.
"In April or May, we were hoping to really ramp up the capital campaign, but then the pandemic hit so we scaled back the project," Groskopf said. "And (we) will continue to fundraise for things we’d like include in that, like a 3-D printer -- some of those additional amenities. Eventually, we’ll want to finish the furnishings, and more interactive features for the children’s area is certainly something we’d be looking at doing as well."
Groskopf said library officials hope to begin renovations late this year or early 2021. Renovations would likely take a few months.
"Our hope is some of the work not out on the public floor, like the study room area and meeting room space ... can happen while we have the library open," Groskopf said. "The same with work in the restrooms to make them more accessible. But, we do anticipate needing to close the library, hopefully, for a short period of time," about four to six weeks.
Groskopf emphasized renovations will not change the architecture of the historic building.
"It's nice to see that we're upgrading the inside, and that we can all be proud of that building," Alderman James "JJ" Condon, at-large, said.
Mayor Mike Matson praised the fundraising efforts of the FRIENDS of the Davenport Library to continue to "elevate our systems and our libraries to the standard that we expect ... and the service we provide."
