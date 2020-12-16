 Skip to main content
Davenport Main Street Library to close for renovation until March
091820-qc-nws-library-002

The current public computer area at the downtown Davenport Library in Davenport.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Davenport's Main Street Library will close for a $1.6 million renovation from Dec. 28 into March 2021.

Built in 1968, the Main Library needs an update to meet the research and media needs of today’s patrons, library director Amy Groskopf previously said.

FRIENDS of the Davenport Public Library raised a little more than $830,000 through private donations and a 2½-year capital campaign for the project, which includes: creation of individual study rooms, a new first-floor public meeting room, a more defined children’s area, a new teen space, improved public computer area and a new flex space that can be used as a makerspace area for programming.

Swanson Construction of Bettendorf was awarded a $660,480 contract for the work.

The Main St. Library closed for pick-up materials beginning Wednesday, Dec. 16. Items already on hold at Main St. can still be picked up using curbside delivery until the end of the day Saturday, Dec. 26.

The Eastern Avenue Library, 6000 Eastern Ave., and Fairmount St. Library, 3000 Fairmount St., will remain open for curbside delivery, drive-through window holds pick-up and computer appointments.

