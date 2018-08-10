You are the owner of this article.
PUTNAM MUSEUM

Davenport makes long-term financial commitment to Putnam Museum

After Davenport officials agreed this week to pick up part of the tab to run the Putnam Museum for the next decade, Mayor Frank Klipsch says the move represents the first step of a long-term city goal to partner with private donors and “provide a good base of support for our cultural amenities.”

030917-The Magical History Tour A Beatles Exhibition-004
Davenport plans to increase annual support to up to $650,000 for Putnam Museum. Mayor Frank Klipsch said supporting the cities cultural amenities helps job creation, quality of life and education. In this file photo, Christina Kastell curator of history and anthopology at the Putnam Museum, adjusts the bust of actress Diana Dors, who is on the cover of the "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" album, before the arrival of the national "Magical History Tour: The Beatles Exhibition" in 2017.

On Friday, Klipsch said the city hopes to develop agreements with a number of entities, such as Quad-City First and the Quad-Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau, among others. He added that the city’s contribution to the local arts scene bolsters what has been an incentive for people to come to the region and stay.

“I think it does relate to job creation, quality of life, education and things that we have in our community that people won’t have to go a long way to experience,” Klipsch said. “They’re right here in Davenport.”

On Wednesday, city council members unanimously approved a deal to use money from the city’s hotel tax collections to give annual operational support to the Putnam Museum, a 150-year-old staple on Davenport’s west side. The city’s share amounts to $6.4 million between now and 2029.

Payments from the city are scheduled to be phased in over time. This year, the city is committing $117,000. By 2023, those payments increase to $650,000 per year, continuing at that rate for an additional six years.

The city’s promise comes with certain conditions. The Quad-Cities Cultural Trust, a non-profit organization that provides money to six regional arts organizations including the Putnam, is expected to launch a fundraising campaign to increase its endowment fund from $24 million to $32 million over the next five years. The non-profit is also expected to bump up its contribution to the Putnam upon meeting its fundraising target, according to the terms of the agreement.

Built into the agreement are opt-out provisions if the city, the museum or the non-profit fails to meet the goals set. For example, if the Putnam does not hold up its end of the bargain, the city could terminate its financial commitment within five years.

Brandon Wright, Davenport’s assistant administrator, said one of the goals has been to make sure the cost “not just be something that’s borne by the taxpayers.”

“The museum wins if the city pays more and if the (Quad-Cities Cultural Trust) pays more,” Wright said. “Everyone wins in that situation.”

In past years, Davenport has provided around $100,000 in annual funds to assist the Putnam, but much of its costs are picked up by a network of private funders.

For years, the Putnam has faced financial problems similar to those experienced by non-profit organizations and museums nationally, said Kim Findlay, the museum’s executive director. She also said some of the projects the museum has undertaken in the past — namely the IMAX Theater it built in 2002 — turned out to be less-than-fruitful investments, instead becoming a financial strain.  

Steady flow of money from the city, Findlay said, “is recognition of the importance of having the Putnam strong and moving forward into the future in a dynamic way.”  

Off Limits: Putnam Museum
Walking through one 20-foot walkway in the Putnam Museum's storage areas, you will pass artwork, cabinets containing pressed plants, boxes of documents and historical clothing. The museum has a 250,000-item collection.

First built in 1867, the Putnam museum is home to 250,000 historic artifacts ranging from Civil War-era guns to 100,0000-year-old stone tools. Several traveling exhibits come to the museum each year, and the museum also partners with area teachers to host learning labs for kids while school is in session.

091113-diana-21
The wedding dress of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, was prepared for a 2013 exhibit at the Putnam Museum in Davenport. Also on display were more than 20 dresses, suits and evening gowns worn by the princess during her public life as well as two diamond tiaras and other priceless family jewels.

Representing the district where the Putnam lives is Alderman Ray Ambrose, 4th Ward. In an interview ahead of the vote to approve the city funding, Ambrose called the Putnam “an anchor to our central city,” saying the role it plays in the community for childhood education is “too important to allow them to not have the funding necessary."

“This is just a commitment that they’re gonna be around for a lot longer,” Ambrose said.

