Davenport man accused of cutting another person Saturday

A Davenport man faced charges Monday after another person suffered a slashing wound to his chest during the weekend.

Scott County authorities have charged Juan J. Mendoza Jr., 50, with willful injury causing bodily injury, according to county court records. Investigators said the attack happened about 4 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West 5th Street.

The wound was more than 6 inches long and the injured person, who was not identified, required sutures, court records show. The injured person identified Mendoza as the culprit, and Mendoza matched a description given by other witnesses, records show.

Police found three knives on Mendoza, and there was an empty alcohol can next to his belongings. He had watery, bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol and refused a preliminary breath test but told police he was drunk, the court records state.

Mendoza remained in custody Monday, held on a $5,000 bond. He made his initial court appearance on Sunday and is next scheduled to appear on Jan. 25.