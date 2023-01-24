Davenport man accused of endangering multiple people with gunfire

A Davenport man is under arrest, accused of firing a gun at someone on a city street with others nearby.

Davenport police on Monday arrested Salvador Zavala Jr., 35, on a warrant for multiple charges related to a shooting that occurred about 2 a.m. on Jan. 7 at 200 W. 3rd St., according to Scott County Court records.

Zavala is accused of using a 9mm pistol to shoot at a person who was on the sidewalk, records state. The person ran from the gunfire and another dove away from it.

Other people were assembled on the sidewalk, some were in a nearby Nissan Titan, and others were in the Central Grocery store, records show. At least one bullet hit the front of the store and three vehicles were struck.

When police responded to the shooting, they found 17 9mm shell casings in the area, court records state.

Zavala has prior felony convictions, which prohibit him from possessing a firearm, records show. He faces ten charges:

– Two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

– Three counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

– Four counts of assault while participating in a felony.

– One count of dominion or control of a firearm by a felon.

Zavala remained in custody Tuesday, held on a $50,000 cash-only bond, according to the Scott County Jail website.

His next court date was not available Tuesday.