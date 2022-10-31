 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Davenport man accused of firing a gun during quarrel takes plea

  • 0

A Davenport man awaits a January sentencing after entering a plea agreement on a 2021 firearms case.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Scott County authorities accused Brady J. Robinson, 26, of firing a gun once at a residence on Nov. 17, 2021, in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue, Davenport. Investigators think the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument with the occupants and that Robinson intended to frighten them.

Court records state that Robinson admitted to the shooting.

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!

He initially was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records. At the time of the shooting, Robinson was a convicted felon and so prohibited from having firearms.

As part of the agreement with the Scott County Attorney's Office, Robinson pleaded guilty to the felon possession charge and a lesser version of the intimidation charge, court records state. District Court Judge Henry W. Latham II accepted Robinson’s plea on Thursday and set his sentencing for Jan. 20.

People are also reading…

Among prosecutors’ concessions in the plea agreement was they would not resist a recommendation of concurrent sentences if the sentencing judge rules Robinson should be incarcerated, court records state. The county attorney’s office will, however, recommend consecutive sentences if Robinson gets probation.

Robinson posted a $10,000 bond in April, according to court records.

He was not listed as being in custody on the Scott County Jail’s website as of Monday.

Gone and almost forgotten: Razed Davenport buildings
Brady Robinson.jpg
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Republicans condemn Pelosi attack, but deflect concerns about rhetoric

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News