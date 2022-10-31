Davenport man accused of firing a gun during quarrel takes plea

A Davenport man awaits a January sentencing after entering a plea agreement on a 2021 firearms case.

Scott County authorities accused Brady J. Robinson, 26, of firing a gun once at a residence on Nov. 17, 2021, in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue, Davenport. Investigators think the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument with the occupants and that Robinson intended to frighten them.

Court records state that Robinson admitted to the shooting.

He initially was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records. At the time of the shooting, Robinson was a convicted felon and so prohibited from having firearms.

As part of the agreement with the Scott County Attorney's Office, Robinson pleaded guilty to the felon possession charge and a lesser version of the intimidation charge, court records state. District Court Judge Henry W. Latham II accepted Robinson’s plea on Thursday and set his sentencing for Jan. 20.

Among prosecutors’ concessions in the plea agreement was they would not resist a recommendation of concurrent sentences if the sentencing judge rules Robinson should be incarcerated, court records state. The county attorney’s office will, however, recommend consecutive sentences if Robinson gets probation.

Robinson posted a $10,000 bond in April, according to court records.

He was not listed as being in custody on the Scott County Jail’s website as of Monday.