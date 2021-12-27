Davenport man accused of fleeing police and carrying firearm despite felony conviction

A Davenport man has been accused of fleeing from the Iowa State Patrol and having a firearm despite a felony conviction.
Xavier Demetrius Cooper Sr., 28, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm; eluding; possession of marijuana- second offense; and driving on a denied or revoked license, according to Scott County court records.
The Iowa State Police attempted a traffic stop on a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 24 at the intersection of Rockingham Road and Pine Street , the court records state. The driver did not stop when signaled by the state trooper in a fully marked squad car.
The ensuing chase went through that area of Davenport and outside of city limits, court records state. At times the Impala reached speeds of more than 60 mph or 85 mph– well above the speed limits in the areas where the higher speeds were recorded by the trooper.
The driver, allegedly Cooper, stopped near the interchange with Interstate 280 and was arrested without further incident, the court records state.
The trooper attempted the stop because the Impala did not have a registration plate, authorities contend in the court records. The car also had a very dark window tint.
Once the Impala was stopped, the trooper allegedly noticed a strong marijuana smell and a search found a small amount of marijuana and a pistol, court records state.
Cooper also had active warrants because of an alleged earlier attempt to flee police, court records state.
Cooper’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 13, court records state.
He was released on his own recognizance after about nine hours, according to the Scott County Jail website.
Court records state he was ordered to report to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services in Davenport and will be under that department’s supervision.