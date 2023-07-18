A Davenport man is accused of fleeing police while drunk, then crashing his SUV.

Edgar Terrell Morrow Sr., 49, faces charges of dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon, eluding, second-degree criminal mischief and operating while under the influence-first offense, according to Scott County court records. The charges stem from a chase authorities say began around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Middle and Elmore roads in Bettendorf.

An Iowa State Police trooper saw a light-colored Chevrolet SUV heading west on Middle Road that appeared to be going at a high speed, records state. When the trooper checked, the SUV was going 47 mph in a 35 mph zone.

When the trooper activated lights and sirens, the driver fled, court records state. In the ensuing chase, the trooper saw the driver, identified in the records as Morrow, commit several violations, including speeding, ignoring traffic control devices and failing to maintain control.

The chase ended when the SUV crashed into two trees, records show, resulting in about $5,000 in damage to landscaping.

The trooper was able to speak with Morrow while approaching the crashed vehicle and had to tell him several times not to reach down to his right, records state. A gun later was found in that area of the SUV.

Morrow was taken to the hospital for examination and found not to be injured, records state.

While at the hospital he exhibited signs of intoxication, including the smell of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, police said.

When asked to provide a breath and a urine sample, Morrow refused but admitted to drinking alcohol, according to the court records.

He has prior felony convictions and was not supposed to have a firearm, records show. He remained in custody Monday, held on a total bond of $35,000, $20,000 of which is cash only. That bond encompasses the fleeing case as well as a drug case and a weapons case.

In the older cases, Morrow is accused of violating his probation, court records state. His next court hearing has been set for July 27.