Davenport man accused of killing another driver pleads guilty

A Davenport man accused of fleeing from a Davenport police officer and killing another driver has pleaded guilty to charges connected to the incident.
The guilty plea was accepted Tuesday in Iowa District Court for Scott County.
Angel Domingo Ochoa, 19, appeared with his attorney in court.
Charges include homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, serious injury by vehicle, and interference with official acts-inflicts serious injury, in the June 13, 2019 crash that killed Lori Ann Letts, 48, of Davenport.
Ochoa remained in Scott County Jail Thursday. A sentencing hearing is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 13 in Scott County Courthouse.
