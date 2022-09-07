 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport man accused of stealing service dog after demanding money from them

A Davenport man allegedly stole someone’s service dog and tried to extort money from the owner.

Scott County authorities have charged Christopher L. Dagen, 44, with extortion, first-degree harassment and third-degree criminal mischief, according to county court records. The charges stem from actions Dagen allegedly took some time between Sunday and Monday in Davenport.

Dagen allegedly asked for money, and when the person refused, took and would not return the dog unless he was given money, court records state. He also allegedly threatened to distribute the person’s private information, and is accused of distributing at least some of it.

Dagen allegedly obtained the information by gaining access to the person’s phone without permission, court records state.

Authorities also accuse Dagen of damaging the person’s property, the estimated value of which is about $1,000, court records state.

Dagen was free on $7,600 bond as of Wednesday morning, according to the Scott County Jail website.

Information about his court appearances was not available Wednesday, court records state.

