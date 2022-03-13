Davenport man arrested after flashing gun at off-duty officer inside downtown bar

A Davenport man was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after allegedly flashing a gun at an off-duty officer inside a downtown Davenport bar during a St. Patrick's Day weekend celebration.

Kaedyn Caleb Lee Kruse, 19, of Davenport, was arrested by Davenport police at 11:13 p.m. Saturday at Kilkenny's Pub, 300 W. 3rd St., in Davenport, according to jail and court records.

Kruse was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts while armed with a firearm and public intoxication, according to court records.

A uniformed off-duty Davenport police officer working at the Carriage Haus was told by another off-duty officer that a man drinking in the bar next door had displayed a handgun at him from his waistband, according to a criminal complaint.

The uniformed officer responded to Kilkenny's Pub, where Kruse was described and pointed out by a witness, according to the complaint and arrest affidavit signed by Davenport Police Officer Barry Peiffer.

Peiffer, in the report, wrote that Kruse was holding a drink in each hand. Kruse tried to run after Peiffer removed the drinks from his hands and was taken to the ground by Peiffer, according to the arrest affidavit.

Kruse refused to put his hands behind his back and comply with officers, commands, and tried several times to reach for his waistband, according to police.

Once handcuffed and detained, officers searched Kruse and found a semi-automatic 9mm handgun loaded with 15 rounds in the pocket of his shorts that he was wearing underneath his pants, Peiffer wrote in the affidavit.

Police said Kruse, who is not of legal drinking age, had blood-shot watery eyes and smelled of alcohol.

Kruse has past felony convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault while participating in a felony and first-degree theft, according to the criminal complaint.

He was released from the Scott County Jail Sunday on a $2,500 bond.

Kruse appeared in Scott County court Sunday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing and is scheduled to be arraigned on March 31 at the Scott County Courthouse, court records state.

