Davenport man arrested for firing a gun on Christmas Eve
A Davenport man is facing charges, accused of firing a gun early on Christmas Eve near occupied residences.

Robert Joseph Mendez, 64, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon; domestic abuse/assault while displaying or using a weapon - first offense; reckless use of a firearm; and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, according to Scott County court records.

Authorities contend Mendez was involved in a quarrel with a household member around 1:30 a.m. Friday at 11325 140th St., Davenport. He is accused of firing a gun in the direction of homes with people in them.

Mendez has a felony conviction from Nov. 9. 1980, the court records state.

His next court date is set for Thursday. His bond has been set at $5,000.

Mendez was still in custody Monday, according to the Scott County Jail’s website.

